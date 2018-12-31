Hydrogenics Co. (HYGS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $10.05 Million

Equities research analysts expect Hydrogenics Co. (NASDAQ:HYGS) (TSE:HYG) to report $10.05 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Hydrogenics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $10.10 million and the lowest is $10.00 million. Hydrogenics posted sales of $19.53 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 48.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Hydrogenics will report full-year sales of $33.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $33.40 million to $33.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $43.50 million, with estimates ranging from $38.00 million to $49.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Hydrogenics.

Hydrogenics (NASDAQ:HYGS) (TSE:HYG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The energy company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $7.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.75 million. Hydrogenics had a negative return on equity of 58.33% and a negative net margin of 26.37%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HYGS shares. ValuEngine downgraded Hydrogenics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. HC Wainwright set a $8.00 target price on Hydrogenics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hydrogenics in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hydrogenics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Hydrogenics during the third quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Emancipation Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hydrogenics during the third quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its position in Hydrogenics by 7.7% during the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,018,042 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,381,000 after purchasing an additional 73,042 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HYGS traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.99. The stock had a trading volume of 110,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,390. The company has a market capitalization of $77.08 million, a P/E ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 0.35. Hydrogenics has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $11.75.

Hydrogenics Company Profile

Hydrogenics Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures hydrogen generation products based on water electrolysis technology; and fuel cell products based on proton exchange membrane technology. It operates in two segments, OnSite Generation and Power Systems. The OnSite Generation segment develops products for industrial gas, hydrogen fueling, and renewable energy storage markets.

