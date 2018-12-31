Hydrogenics (HYGS) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at ValuEngine

Hydrogenics (NASDAQ:HYGS) (TSE:HYG) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

HYGS has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright set a $8.00 target price on shares of Hydrogenics and gave the company a “buy hygs” rating in a research note on Monday, December 24th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hydrogenics in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hydrogenics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:HYGS traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.00. 56,437 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,507. The company has a market capitalization of $77.08 million, a PE ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 0.36. Hydrogenics has a twelve month low of $3.80 and a twelve month high of $11.75.

Hydrogenics (NASDAQ:HYGS) (TSE:HYG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The energy company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.15). Hydrogenics had a negative net margin of 26.37% and a negative return on equity of 58.33%. The firm had revenue of $7.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.75 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hydrogenics will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Hydrogenics by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,018,042 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,381,000 after buying an additional 73,042 shares during the period. Emancipation Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hydrogenics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $188,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Hydrogenics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $133,000. 16.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hydrogenics

Hydrogenics Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures hydrogen generation products based on water electrolysis technology; and fuel cell products based on proton exchange membrane technology. It operates in two segments, OnSite Generation and Power Systems. The OnSite Generation segment develops products for industrial gas, hydrogen fueling, and renewable energy storage markets.

