Iconix Brand Group (ICON) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.07

Iconix Brand Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICON) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.07 and last traded at $0.08, with a volume of 8161 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.08.
The stock has a market cap of $5.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.04.
Iconix Brand Group (NASDAQ:ICON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The brand management company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.04). Iconix Brand Group had a negative return on equity of 30.83% and a negative net margin of 1.22%. The business had revenue of $46.22 million during the quarter.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in Iconix Brand Group by 22.2% in the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,081,307 shares of the brand management company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 196,793 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in Iconix Brand Group by 610.7% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 243,900 shares of the brand management company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 209,581 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Iconix Brand Group in the second quarter worth approximately $147,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Iconix Brand Group by 1,020.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 672,121 shares of the brand management company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 612,121 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Iconix Brand Group by 17.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,461,444 shares of the brand management company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 676,877 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.73% of the company’s stock.
About Iconix Brand Group (NASDAQ:ICON)
Iconix Brand Group, Inc is a brand management company. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned a portfolio of over 30 global consumer brands across women’s, men’s, and home categories. The Company operates through segments: men’s, women’s, home and international. The Company’s brand portfolio includes brands, such as Candie’s, Bongo, Joe Boxer, Rampage, Mudd, London Fog, Mossimo, Ocean Pacific/OP, Danskin/Danskin Now, Rocawear/Roc Nation, Cannon, Royal Velvet, Fieldcrest, Charisma, Starter, Waverly, Ecko Unltd/Mark Ecko Cut & Sew, Zoo York, Umbro, Lee Cooper and Artful Dodger, and interests in Material Girl, Ed Hardy, Truth or Dare, Modern Amusement, Buffalo, Nick Graham Hydraulic and PONY brands.
