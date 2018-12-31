Iconix Brand Group, Inc. (ICON) Short Interest Down 21.4% in December

Iconix Brand Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICON) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 14th, there was short interest totalling 6,909,807 shares, a decrease of 21.4% from the November 30th total of 8,790,381 shares. Approximately 12.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,163,004 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.9 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICON. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Iconix Brand Group by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,461,444 shares of the brand management company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 676,877 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Iconix Brand Group by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,461,444 shares of the brand management company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 676,877 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Iconix Brand Group by 1,020.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 672,121 shares of the brand management company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 612,121 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Iconix Brand Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in shares of Iconix Brand Group by 610.7% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 243,900 shares of the brand management company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 209,581 shares in the last quarter. 19.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ICON stock opened at $0.08 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 million, a PE ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.03. Iconix Brand Group has a 1 year low of $0.08 and a 1 year high of $2.06.

Iconix Brand Group (NASDAQ:ICON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 9th. The brand management company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $46.22 million for the quarter. Iconix Brand Group had a negative return on equity of 30.83% and a negative net margin of 1.22%.

About Iconix Brand Group

Iconix Brand Group, Inc is a brand management company. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned a portfolio of over 30 global consumer brands across women’s, men’s, and home categories. The Company operates through segments: men’s, women’s, home and international. The Company’s brand portfolio includes brands, such as Candie’s, Bongo, Joe Boxer, Rampage, Mudd, London Fog, Mossimo, Ocean Pacific/OP, Danskin/Danskin Now, Rocawear/Roc Nation, Cannon, Royal Velvet, Fieldcrest, Charisma, Starter, Waverly, Ecko Unltd/Mark Ecko Cut & Sew, Zoo York, Umbro, Lee Cooper and Artful Dodger, and interests in Material Girl, Ed Hardy, Truth or Dare, Modern Amusement, Buffalo, Nick Graham Hydraulic and PONY brands.

