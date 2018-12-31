Idera Pharmaceuticals (IDRA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $2.76

Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IDRA)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.76 and last traded at $2.77, with a volume of 430661 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.02.

IDRA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Idera Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.71.

The firm has a market cap of $82.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 2.59.

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.15. Idera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 8,513.18% and a negative return on equity of 69.28%. The company had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Vincent Milano purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.93 per share, for a total transaction of $43,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,540.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 24,300 shares of company stock valued at $73,835 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 20.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDRA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,043,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,482 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $3,970,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $416,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $1,737,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $179,000. Institutional investors own 43.46% of the company’s stock.

Idera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:IDRA)

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of oligonucleotide therapeutics for oncology and rare diseases in the United States. The company uses two drug discovery technology platforms to design and develop drug candidates, including toll-like receptor targeting technology and nucleic acid chemistry technology.

