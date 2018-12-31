IEG (IEGH) & Oaktree Specialty Lending (OCSL) Head-To-Head Contrast

IEG (OTCMKTS:IEGH) and Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Dividends

Get IEG alerts:

IEG pays an annual dividend of $0.01 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Oaktree Specialty Lending pays an annual dividend of $0.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.8%. Oaktree Specialty Lending pays out 88.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for IEG and Oaktree Specialty Lending, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IEG 0 0 1 0 3.00 Oaktree Specialty Lending 0 2 3 0 2.60

IEG currently has a consensus price target of $0.80, suggesting a potential upside of 196.30%. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a consensus price target of $5.45, suggesting a potential upside of 26.16%. Given IEG’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe IEG is more favorable than Oaktree Specialty Lending.

Profitability

This table compares IEG and Oaktree Specialty Lending’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IEG N/A N/A N/A Oaktree Specialty Lending 33.71% 7.18% 3.92%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares IEG and Oaktree Specialty Lending’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IEG N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Oaktree Specialty Lending $138.72 million 4.39 $46.76 million $0.43 10.05

Oaktree Specialty Lending has higher revenue and earnings than IEG.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of IEG shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.9% of Oaktree Specialty Lending shares are held by institutional investors. 39.5% of IEG shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Oaktree Specialty Lending shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Oaktree Specialty Lending beats IEG on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IEG

IEG Holdings Corporation, a consumer finance company, provides online unsecured consumer loans to individuals. It offers loans for debt consolidation, medical expenses, home improvements, auto repairs, purchases, and discretionary spending. The company provides its unsecured consumer loans to residents under the Mr. Amazing Loans brand name through its mramazingloans.com Website in 19 states, including Alabama, Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah, and Virginia. IEG Holdings Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies. The fund seeks to invest in education services, business services, retail and consumer, healthcare, manufacturing, food and restaurants, construction and engineering, and media and advertising sectors. It invests between $5 million to $75 million principally in the form of one-stop, first lien, and second lien debt investments, which may include an equity co-investment component in companies with enterprise value between $20 million and $150 million and EBITDA between $3 million and $50 million. The fund has a hold size of up to $75 million and may underwrite transactions up to $100 million. It primarily invests in North America. The fund seeks to be a lead investor in its portfolio companies.

Receive News & Ratings for IEG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IEG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.