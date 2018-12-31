IGToken Market Cap Tops $114,581.00 (IG)

IGToken (CURRENCY:IG) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 31st. IGToken has a market capitalization of $114,581.00 and $241,471.00 worth of IGToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IGToken token can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Mercatox and Hotbit. Over the last week, IGToken has traded down 9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009462 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00003019 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026745 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.60 or 0.02275572 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00164389 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00205399 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026638 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000108 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026622 BTC.

IGToken Token Profile

IGToken launched on August 13th, 2018. IGToken’s total supply is 6,562,846,056 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,838,406,088 tokens. The official website for IGToken is igtoken.net. IGToken’s official Twitter account is @IGToken_net.

Buying and Selling IGToken

IGToken can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Hotbit and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IGToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IGToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IGToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

