IHT Real Estate Protocol (IHT) Price Tops $0.0098

IHT Real Estate Protocol (CURRENCY:IHT) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 30th. One IHT Real Estate Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0098 or 0.00000255 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinTiger, HitBTC, Allbit and OEX. IHT Real Estate Protocol has a total market cap of $5.47 million and approximately $78,771.00 worth of IHT Real Estate Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, IHT Real Estate Protocol has traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $465.41 or 0.12150113 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000285 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000153 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00028411 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00001275 BTC.

QuarkChain (QKC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00001083 BTC.

IHT Real Estate Protocol Profile

IHT is a token. It was first traded on December 12th, 2017. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s total supply is 996,491,162 tokens and its circulating supply is 559,768,897 tokens. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s official website is ihtcoin.com. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ihtcoin.

IHT Real Estate Protocol Token Trading

IHT Real Estate Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Allbit, Kucoin, LBank, CoinTiger, Upbit, HitBTC, Cashierest, Bittrex, OEX, CoinBene and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IHT Real Estate Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IHT Real Estate Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IHT Real Estate Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

