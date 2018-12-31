Illumina (ILMN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

According to Zacks, “In the past six months, Illumina has outperformed its industry. The company has received regulatory approval for its next-generation sequencing (NGS) system — MiSeqDx in China. Illumina also released the S4 200 cycle kit for the NovaSeq platform in the quarter. Additionally, improving margins buoy optimism. Further, the company’s raised 2018 EPS guidance indicates that the company will deliver solid results in the quarters to come. On the flip side, seasonality in DTC functionality continues to dent Illumina’s microarray sales. Funding issues restrict growth. The company, which is currently a bit overvalued, is operating in a tough competitive landscape.”

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ILMN. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on Illumina to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Illumina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Cowen increased their target price on Illumina from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. UBS Group started coverage on Illumina in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Illumina to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.94.

ILMN opened at $298.23 on Monday. Illumina has a 1-year low of $207.51 and a 1-year high of $372.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.08.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The life sciences company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.26. Illumina had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 21.09%. The business had revenue of $853.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Illumina will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Illumina news, insider Francis A. Desouza sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.90, for a total value of $1,037,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,443 shares in the company, valued at $22,636,733.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.87, for a total value of $903,771.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 339,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,082,661.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,280 shares of company stock valued at $18,517,147 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Illumina by 7.1% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,259 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Illumina by 7.1% during the third quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Illumina by 2.1% during the third quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 8,653 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $3,176,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Puzo Michael J grew its stake in Illumina by 1.8% during the third quarter. Puzo Michael J now owns 10,303 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Illumina by 12.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,627 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing by synthesis technology that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as allow the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

