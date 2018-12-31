imbrex Price Reaches $0.0233 on Top Exchanges (REX)

imbrex (CURRENCY:REX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 31st. imbrex has a market cap of $202,203.00 and $404.00 worth of imbrex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One imbrex token can now be bought for $0.0233 or 0.00000625 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, CoinExchange and HitBTC. During the last seven days, imbrex has traded 20.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About imbrex

imbrex’s genesis date was September 26th, 2017. imbrex’s total supply is 24,015,497 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,660,756 tokens. The Reddit community for imbrex is /r/REXMLS. imbrex’s official website is imbrex.io. imbrex’s official Twitter account is @rexmls.

Buying and Selling imbrex

imbrex can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, CoinExchange and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as imbrex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade imbrex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy imbrex using one of the exchanges listed above.

