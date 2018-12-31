ING Groep (ING) Receives Buy Rating from Goldman Sachs Group

ING Groep (NYSE:ING)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ING. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of ING Groep from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ING Groep from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ING Groep from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of ING Groep from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. ING Groep currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

ING stock opened at $10.63 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $41.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.22. ING Groep has a 1 year low of $10.21 and a 1 year high of $20.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter. ING Groep had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 9.05%. As a group, research analysts expect that ING Groep will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its holdings in ING Groep by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 19,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 4,934 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in ING Groep by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,972,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,528,000 after acquiring an additional 986,601 shares during the last quarter. Afam Capital Inc. grew its holdings in ING Groep by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Afam Capital Inc. now owns 394,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,116,000 after acquiring an additional 19,250 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ING Groep during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in ING Groep by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,084,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,066,000 after acquiring an additional 119,687 shares during the last quarter. 3.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

