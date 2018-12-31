Ingersoll-Rand (IR) Earns “Hold” Rating from Zacks Investment Research

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by Zacks Investment Research in a research report issued on Monday. They currently have a $97.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.52% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Over the past six months, Ingersoll's shares have outperformed the industry. The company believes stellar sales generated from Commercial and Residential HVAC markets will bolster its revenues in the quarters ahead. On the other hand, robust sales volume, increased productivity, pricing actions and new investments made toward footprint-optimization initiatives are expected to boost its profitability in the upcoming quarters. However, the stock looks overvalued compared to its industry over the past six-month period. Material cost inflation, rising freight charges, soaring wage cost and ongoing restructuring expenses might continue to weigh over the Ingersoll's near-term profitability. Over the past 7 days, Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s earnings has remained unchanged for both 2018 and 2019. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Ingersoll-Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ingersoll-Rand from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research report on Monday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research report on Friday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.14.

Shares of IR opened at $91.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $22.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.28. Ingersoll-Rand has a 1 year low of $79.63 and a 1 year high of $107.08.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Ingersoll-Rand had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Ingersoll-Rand will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

Ingersoll-Rand announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 0.8% in the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 69,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,084,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Ingersoll-Rand by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. ARP Americas LP boosted its stake in Ingersoll-Rand by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 8,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in Ingersoll-Rand by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 14,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $254,917,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its stake in Ingersoll-Rand by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 12,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. 79.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ingersoll-Rand plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. It operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers building management, bus, rail, and multi-pipe HVAC, control, container and cryogenic, diesel-powered, ductless, geothermal, package heating and cooling, rail and self-powered truck refrigeration, temporary heating and cooling, trailer refrigeration, unitary, and vehicle-powered truck refrigeration systems.

