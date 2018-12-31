Insider Buying: Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp (AP) Director Purchases 15,000 Shares of Stock

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp (NYSE:AP) Director James J. Abel acquired 15,000 shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.06 per share, with a total value of $45,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 41,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,273.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE AP traded down $0.12 on Monday, reaching $3.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 923 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,883. Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp has a twelve month low of $2.79 and a twelve month high of $15.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $40.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 2.12.

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.01). Ampco-Pittsburgh had a negative net margin of 2.62% and a negative return on equity of 6.73%. The business had revenue of $112.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 3.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 514,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after buying an additional 15,461 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 3.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 514,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after buying an additional 15,461 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 6.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 309,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after buying an additional 20,081 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 3.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 775,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,576,000 after buying an additional 28,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh during the third quarter valued at about $2,163,000. 51.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AP. Janney Montgomery Scott set a $5.00 price target on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Company Profile

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells custom designed engineering products to commercial and industrial users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products; and Air and Liquid Processing. The Forged and Cast Engineered Products segment produces forged hardened steel rolls that are used in cold rolling by producers of steel, aluminum, and other metals; ingot and open-die forged products for use in the oil and gas, and the aluminum and plastic extrusion industries; and cast rolls for hot and cold strip mills, medium/heavy section mills, hot strip finishing, roughing mills, and plate mills in various iron and steel qualities.

