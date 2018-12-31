Insider Buying: Astea International Inc. (ATEA) Major Shareholder Purchases $39,297.50 in Stock

Astea International Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATEA) major shareholder David Kanen bought 7,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $39,297.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

David Kanen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Astea International alerts:

On Wednesday, December 12th, David Kanen bought 800 shares of Astea International stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.49 per share, with a total value of $4,392.00.

On Wednesday, November 21st, David Kanen purchased 4,200 shares of Astea International stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.01 per share, with a total value of $25,242.00.

On Thursday, November 15th, David Kanen purchased 375 shares of Astea International stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.15 per share, with a total value of $2,306.25.

On Thursday, November 8th, David Kanen purchased 2,597 shares of Astea International stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.01 per share, with a total value of $15,607.97.

On Wednesday, October 24th, David Kanen purchased 1,177 shares of Astea International stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $7,062.00.

OTCMKTS ATEA opened at $5.55 on Monday. Astea International Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $9.09. The stock has a market cap of $19.94 million, a PE ratio of 34.69 and a beta of -1.35.

Astea International (OTCMKTS:ATEA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.13 million during the quarter. Astea International had a negative return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 3.29%.

WARNING: “Insider Buying: Astea International Inc. (ATEA) Major Shareholder Purchases $39,297.50 in Stock” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/31/insider-buying-astea-international-inc-atea-major-shareholder-purchases-39297-50-in-stock.html.

Astea International Company Profile

Astea International Inc develops, markets, and supports service management software solutions worldwide. It offers Astea Alliance, a service management software that addresses the service lifecycle applications, including lead generation, project quotation, service and billing, and asset retirement; and integrates and optimizes business processes for campaigns, call center, depot repair, field service, logistics, projects, and sales and order processing applications.

Featured Article: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Astea International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astea International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.