Insider Buying: Astea International Inc. (ATEA) Major Shareholder Purchases $39,297.50 in Stock

Astea International Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATEA) major shareholder David Kanen bought 7,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $39,297.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
David Kanen also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, December 12th, David Kanen bought 800 shares of Astea International stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.49 per share, with a total value of $4,392.00.
- On Wednesday, November 21st, David Kanen purchased 4,200 shares of Astea International stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.01 per share, with a total value of $25,242.00.
- On Thursday, November 15th, David Kanen purchased 375 shares of Astea International stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.15 per share, with a total value of $2,306.25.
- On Thursday, November 8th, David Kanen purchased 2,597 shares of Astea International stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.01 per share, with a total value of $15,607.97.
- On Wednesday, October 24th, David Kanen purchased 1,177 shares of Astea International stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $7,062.00.
OTCMKTS ATEA opened at $5.55 on Monday. Astea International Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $9.09. The stock has a market cap of $19.94 million, a PE ratio of 34.69 and a beta of -1.35.
Astea International (OTCMKTS:ATEA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.13 million during the quarter. Astea International had a negative return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 3.29%.
Astea International Company Profile
Astea International Inc develops, markets, and supports service management software solutions worldwide. It offers Astea Alliance, a service management software that addresses the service lifecycle applications, including lead generation, project quotation, service and billing, and asset retirement; and integrates and optimizes business processes for campaigns, call center, depot repair, field service, logistics, projects, and sales and order processing applications.
