Insider Buying: Enochian Biosciences Inc (ENOB) Director Buys $743,744.00 in Stock

Enochian Biosciences Inc (OTCMKTS:ENOB) Director Rene Sindlev bought 92,968 shares of Enochian Biosciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $743,744.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

OTCMKTS:ENOB opened at $6.93 on Monday. Enochian Biosciences Inc has a 12-month low of $3.32 and a 12-month high of $9.00.

About Enochian Biosciences

Enochian Biosciences Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, manufactures, and commercializes gene therapies for HIV/AIDS and cancer patients. Its lead candidate include ENO-1001 a genetically modified cell therapy for patients with HIV/AIDS. It is also developing ENO-2001, an HIV vaccine; and additional compounds, such as ENO-4001, ENO-4002, ENO-3001, and ENO-5001 that are in discovery stage for prevention of relapse in colon cancer patients.

