Insider Buying: Opko Health Inc. (OPK) CEO Acquires 100,000 Shares of Stock

Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.13 per share, for a total transaction of $313,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,068,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,605,816.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of OPK stock opened at $3.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.90 and a beta of 1.90. Opko Health Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.34 and a 1 year high of $6.40.

Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $250.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.04 million. Opko Health had a negative return on equity of 8.68% and a negative net margin of 30.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Opko Health Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OPK. ValuEngine upgraded Opko Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Opko Health in a report on Monday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Opko Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 30th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Opko Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.50.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Opko Health by 1,290.1% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 29,337 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Opko Health during the second quarter worth $136,000. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Opko Health during the third quarter worth $187,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Opko Health during the third quarter worth $198,000. Finally, AMS Capital Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Opko Health during the third quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

Opko Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates Bio-Reference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services in the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases.

