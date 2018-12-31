Insider Selling: Mongodb Inc (MDB) Insider Sells $1,501,714.80 in Stock

Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) insider Meagen Eisenberg sold 18,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.10, for a total value of $1,501,714.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Meagen Eisenberg also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Mongodb alerts:

On Wednesday, December 19th, Meagen Eisenberg sold 50,625 shares of Mongodb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.06, for a total value of $4,458,037.50.

MDB stock opened at $80.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.26 and a beta of -0.64. Mongodb Inc has a 1-year low of $25.16 and a 1-year high of $93.23.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $65.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.26 million. Mongodb had a negative net margin of 54.74% and a negative return on equity of 54.80%. Mongodb’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mongodb Inc will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

MDB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Mongodb from $57.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Nomura cut Mongodb from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and upped their price target for the company from $43.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mongodb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Mongodb in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (up from $78.00) on shares of Mongodb in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mongodb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.31.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Mongodb during the second quarter valued at approximately $865,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mongodb by 52.5% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Mongodb by 7,986.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,268,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240,433 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Mongodb during the second quarter valued at approximately $625,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Mongodb during the second quarter valued at approximately $738,000. Institutional investors own 49.02% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Insider Selling: Mongodb Inc (MDB) Insider Sells $1,501,714.80 in Stock” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/31/insider-selling-mongodb-inc-mdb-insider-sells-1501714-80-in-stock.html.

About Mongodb

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Recommended Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Mongodb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mongodb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.