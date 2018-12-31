Insider Selling: Newmont Mining Corp (NEM) EVP Sells $122,535.00 in Stock

Newmont Mining Corp (NYSE:NEM) EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 3,500 shares of Newmont Mining stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $122,535.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,764 shares in the company, valued at $6,118,487.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NEM stock opened at $34.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $18.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 0.27. Newmont Mining Corp has a fifty-two week low of $29.06 and a fifty-two week high of $42.04.

Get Newmont Mining alerts:

Newmont Mining (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Newmont Mining had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a positive return on equity of 6.19%. As a group, research analysts predict that Newmont Mining Corp will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 6th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 5th. Newmont Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.36%.

A number of brokerages have commented on NEM. Royal Bank of Canada set a $41.00 target price on shares of Newmont Mining and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Raymond James set a $46.00 price target on shares of Newmont Mining and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank set a $36.00 price target on shares of Newmont Mining and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Newmont Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Newmont Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.07.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NEM. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont Mining in the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Newmont Mining in the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Exane Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Newmont Mining in the third quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Newmont Mining in the second quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Finally, Fosun International Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Newmont Mining in the third quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Insider Selling: Newmont Mining Corp (NEM) EVP Sells $122,535.00 in Stock” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/31/insider-selling-newmont-mining-corp-nem-evp-sells-122535-00-in-stock.html.

Newmont Mining Company Profile

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of February 22, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 68.5 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 23,000 square miles.

Featured Story: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.