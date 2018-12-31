Intercept Pharmaceuticals (ICPT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday. The firm presently has a $97.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.14% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Intercept got a significant boost with the approval of Ocaliva for the treatment of PBC. Although sales had earlier taken a hit due to the safety issues regarding Ocaliva, management’s efforts to increase awareness about the updated level and promote Ocaliva, thereafter, is reaping results. Solid growth in new patient enrollment in the third-quarter should lead to stronger sales in the fourth quarter. Moreover, the company is looking to expand the drug’s label in the promising NASH and PSC space. The phase III NASH program includes the REGENERATE trial among patients with advanced liver fibrosis and the REVERSE trial among patients with compensated cirrhosis. Results from the REGENERATE trial are expected in the first half of 2019. However, we are concerned about the lack of other late-stage candidates in the company’s pipeline. Shares have outperformed the industry in the year so far.”

ICPT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. CIBC upgraded shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $100.00 price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.13.

Shares of NASDAQ ICPT opened at $94.05 on Monday. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $51.05 and a twelve month high of $133.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.54 and a beta of -1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 5.98, a current ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.65) by $0.47. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 202.93% and a negative return on equity of 645.54%. The business had revenue of $47.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.89) earnings per share. Intercept Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -10.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder S.P.A. Genextra sold 750,000 shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.07, for a total transaction of $78,802,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,095,578 shares in the company, valued at $640,462,380.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Christian Weyer sold 1,343 shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.78, for a total transaction of $152,806.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,952,692.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 814,527 shares of company stock valued at $85,408,374 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ICPT. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $126,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $215,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $220,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $280,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics in the United States, Europe, and Canada. Its lead product candidate is obeticholic acid (OCA), a bile acid analog, which has a structure based on a naturally occurring human bile acid that selectively binds to and activates the farnesoid X receptor (FXR).

