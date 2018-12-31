Intersect ENT Inc (XENT) Short Interest Update

Intersect ENT Inc (NASDAQ:XENT) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 14th, there was short interest totalling 947,515 shares, a drop of 27.0% from the November 30th total of 1,297,692 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 249,794 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other news, insider Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $600,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeryl L. Hilleman sold 12,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.99, for a total value of $359,195.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,833 shares of company stock worth $2,146,596 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Intersect ENT alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Man Group plc increased its position in Intersect ENT by 32.2% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 10,289 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 2,509 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Intersect ENT by 22.2% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,971 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 2,537 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its position in Intersect ENT by 1.6% during the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 169,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,348,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Intersect ENT by 6.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,824,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Intersect ENT by 16.2% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,931 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 4,030 shares during the period. 91.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on XENT. BidaskClub raised Intersect ENT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Intersect ENT in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.50.

XENT opened at $27.47 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $839.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.05 and a beta of 0.58. Intersect ENT has a 52 week low of $25.15 and a 52 week high of $42.95.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $24.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.09 million. Intersect ENT had a negative return on equity of 17.62% and a negative net margin of 20.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Intersect ENT will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Intersect ENT Inc (XENT) Short Interest Update” was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/31/intersect-ent-inc-xent-short-interest-update.html.

About Intersect ENT

Intersect ENT, Inc, a drug delivery company, researches and develops products for the treatment of patients with ear, nose and throat conditions in the United States. It offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

See Also: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Intersect ENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intersect ENT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.