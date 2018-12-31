Intrepid Potash, Inc. (IPI) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC cut its position in shares of Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,238,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 16,806 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Intrepid Potash were worth $15,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash during the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash during the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in shares of Intrepid Potash by 152.2% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 33,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 19,919 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Intrepid Potash by 96.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 20,204 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash during the 2nd quarter valued at $252,000. Institutional investors own 43.50% of the company’s stock.

IPI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intrepid Potash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. ValuEngine cut Intrepid Potash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Stephens set a $7.00 price target on Intrepid Potash and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. TheStreet upgraded Intrepid Potash from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Intrepid Potash from $3.25 to $4.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Intrepid Potash presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.81.

IPI opened at $2.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $348.74 million, a PE ratio of -14.78 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Intrepid Potash, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.54 and a fifty-two week high of $5.31.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The business had revenue of $36.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.85 million. Intrepid Potash had a return on equity of 0.03% and a net margin of 1.59%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Intrepid Potash, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP James N. Whyte sold 88,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.27, for a total transaction of $376,135.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 298,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,276,038.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Clearway Capital Management Lt acquired 616,467 shares of Intrepid Potash stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.59 per share, with a total value of $2,213,116.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 972,934 shares of company stock valued at $3,451,074. Corporate insiders own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

Intrepid Potash Company Profile

Intrepid Potash, Inc produces and sells potash and langbeinite products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Potash and Trio. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

