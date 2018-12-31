Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for IDEX (IEX)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for IDEX (NYSE: IEX):

12/31/2018 – IDEX had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Zacks Investment Research. They now have a $141.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “In third-quarter 2018, IDEX's earnings and sales surpassed the respective estimates by 7.6% and 1.2%. Segmental businesses flourished on solid orders while margin expanded on higher sales and productivity actions. For 2018, IDEX has raised its earnings per share guidance from $5.27-$5.35 to $5.35-$5.37 range. The company is currently striving to expand its businesses by focusing on organic growth. Organic sales are projected to grow 8% versus 5-6% predicted earlier and 6% growth registered in 2017. Robust organic growth prospects and synergistic gains from acquired assets will be advantageous for the company in the quarters ahead. In the past 60 days, earnings estimates on the stock improved for 2018 and 2019. However, the company's shares have underperformed the industry in the past six months.”

12/19/2018 – IDEX was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $145.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “In third-quarter 2018, IDEX's earnings and sales surpassed the respective estimates by 7.6% and 1.2%. Segmental businesses flourished on solid orders while margin expanded on higher sales and productivity actions. For 2018, IDEX has raised its earnings per share guidance from $5.27-$5.35 to $5.35-$5.37 range. The company is currently striving to expand its businesses by focusing on organic growth. Organic sales are projected to grow 8% versus 5-6% predicted earlier and 6% growth registered in 2017. Robust organic growth prospects and synergistic gains from acquired assets will be advantageous for the company in the quarters ahead. In the past 60 days, earnings estimates on the stock improved for 2018 and 2019. However, the company's shares have underperformed the industry in the past six months.”

12/18/2018 – IDEX was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “In third-quarter 2018, IDEX's earnings and sales surpassed the respective estimates by 7.6% and 1.2%. Segmental businesses flourished on solid orders while margin expanded on higher sales and productivity actions. For 2018, IDEX has raised its earnings per share guidance from $5.27-$5.35 to $5.35-$5.37 range. Organic sales are projected to grow 8% versus 7% predicted earlier. Robust organic growth prospects and gains from buyouts will be benefiting IDEX in the quarters ahead. However, we believe that rising cost of sales and operating expenses can be detrimental to the company's financials. For 2018, the company predicts corporate expenses to be $78-$80 million, up from $76-$80 million estimated earlier. Also, forex headwinds will adversely impact sales by 1% in the fourth quarter of 2018. Over the past six months, IDEX's shares have underperformed the industry. In the past 30 days, earnings estimates for 2018 and 2019 remained stable.”

12/13/2018 – IDEX was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $152.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “In the past month, IDEX's shares have outperformed the industry. In third-quarter 2018, the company's earnings and sales surpassed the respective estimates by 7.6% and 1.2%. Segmental businesses flourished on solid orders while margin expanded on higher sales and productivity actions. For 2018, IDEX has raised its earnings per share guidance from $5.27-$5.35 to $5.35-$5.37 range. The company is currently striving to expand its businesses by focusing on organic growth. Organic sales are projected to grow 8% versus 5-6% predicted earlier and 6% growth registered in 2017. Robust organic growth prospects and synergistic gains from acquired assets will be advantageous for the company in the quarters ahead. In the past 60 days, earnings estimates on the stock improved for 2018 and 2019.”

12/12/2018 – IDEX was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Over the past month, IDEX's shares have outperformed the industry. The company reported better-than-expected third-quarter 2018 earnings. For 2018, IDEX has raised its earnings per share guidance from $5.27-$5.35 to $5.35-$5.37 range. Robust organic growth prospects and synergistic gains from acquired assets will be advantageous for the company in the quarters ahead. However, over the past month, the stock looks overvalued compared to its industry. We believe that rising cost of sales and operating expenses can be detrimental to the company's financials in the quarters ahead. For 2018, the company predicts corporate expenses to be $78-$80 million, higher than the previous forecast of $76-$80 million. Also, forex headwinds are predicted to adversely impact sales by 1% in the fourth quarter of 2018. Over the past 60 days, Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s earnings has remained unchanged for both 2018 and 2019.”

11/26/2018 – IDEX was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $147.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “In the past month, IDEX's shares have outperformed the industry. In third-quarter 2018, the company's earnings and sales surpassed the respective estimates by 7.6% and 1.2%. Segmental businesses flourished on solid orders while margin expanded on higher sales and productivity actions. For 2018, IDEX has raised its earnings per share guidance from $5.27-$5.35 to $5.35-$5.37 range. The company is currently striving to expand its businesses by focusing on organic growth. Organic sales are projected to grow 8% versus 5-6% predicted earlier and 6% growth registered in 2017. Robust organic growth prospects and synergistic gains from acquired assets will be advantageous for the company in the quarters ahead. In the past 60 days, earnings estimates on the stock improved for 2018 and 2019.”

11/22/2018 – IDEX was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Year to date, IDEX's shares have outperformed the industry. In third-quarter 2018, the company's earnings and sales surpassed the respective estimates by 7.6% and 1.2%. Segmental businesses flourished on solid orders while margin expanded on higher sales and productivity actions. For 2018, IDEX has raised its earnings per share guidance from $5.27-$5.35 to $5.35-$5.37 range. Organic sales are projected to grow 8% versus 7% predicted earlier. Robust organic growth prospects and synergistic gains from acquired assets will be advantageous for the company in the quarters ahead. However, we believe that rising cost of sales and operating expenses can be detrimental to the company's financials in the quarters ahead. For 2018, the company predicts corporate expenses to be $78-$80 million, higher than the previous forecast of $76-$80 million. Also, forex headwinds are predicted to adversely impact sales by 1% in the fourth quarter of 2018.”

11/16/2018 – IDEX was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $152.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Year to date, IDEX's shares have outperformed the industry. In third-quarter 2018, the company's earnings and sales surpassed the respective estimates by 7.6% and 1.2%. Segmental businesses flourished on solid orders while margin expanded on higher sales and productivity actions. For 2018, IDEX has raised its earnings per share guidance from $5.27-$5.35 to $5.35-$5.37 range. The company is currently striving to expand its businesses by focusing on organic growth. Organic sales are projected to grow 8% versus 5-6% predicted earlier and 6% growth registered in 2017. Robust organic growth prospects and synergistic gains from acquired assets will be advantageous for the company in the quarters ahead. In the past 30 days, earnings estimates on the stock improved for 2018 and 2019.”

11/15/2018 – IDEX was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Year to date, IDEX's shares have outperformed the industry. In third-quarter 2018, the company's earnings and sales surpassed the respective estimates by 7.6% and 1.2%. Segmental businesses flourished on solid orders while margin expanded on higher sales and productivity actions. For 2018, IDEX has raised its earnings per share guidance from $5.27-$5.35 to $5.35-$5.37 range. Organic sales are projected to grow 8% versus 7% predicted earlier. Robust organic growth prospects and synergistic gains from acquired assets will be advantageous for the company in the quarters ahead. However, we believe that rising cost of sales and operating expenses can be detrimental to the company's financials in the quarters ahead. For 2018, the company predicts corporate expenses to be $78-$80 million, higher than the previous forecast of $76-$80 million. Also, forex headwinds are predicted to adversely impact sales by 1% in the fourth quarter of 2018.”

Shares of IEX traded up $1.98 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $126.14. 2,175 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 408,401. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 2.41. IDEX Co. has a 52 week low of $117.72 and a 52 week high of $157.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.27, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.33.

Get IDEX Co alerts:

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.10. IDEX had a net margin of 16.54% and a return on equity of 20.40%. The business had revenue of $623.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 14th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.91%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 83.0% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of IDEX in the third quarter worth about $120,000. Fort L.P. purchased a new position in shares of IDEX in the second quarter worth about $118,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEX in the third quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of IDEX in the third quarter worth about $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Featured Story: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.