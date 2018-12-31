Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for J M Smucker (SJM)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of J M Smucker (NYSE: SJM) recently:

12/31/2018 – J M Smucker had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Zacks Investment Research. According to Zacks, “Smucker has lagged the industry this year, which could be attributed to dismal earnings surprise history, which lingered in the second quarter of fiscal 2019. Notably, the company’s performance was hurt by hurdles stemming from the divestiture of the U.S. baking business. This along with rising freight costs and timing shifts in acquisition synergies led management to trim fiscal 2019 view. Lower selling prices also poses concerns. Nonetheless, Smucker has been gaining from a strong brand position. Markedly, acquisitions have played a crucial role in strengthening the company’s brand portfolio and boosting sales. In fact, during the second quarter of fiscal 2019, net sales increased 5% year over year, mainly driven by the Ainsworth buyout and gains from growth brands. Further the company has been on track with innovations. Additionally, the company remains focused on cost reduction and boosting e-commerce capabilities.”

12/20/2018 – J M Smucker was given a new $120.00 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/13/2018 – J M Smucker was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/12/2018 – J M Smucker was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Smucker’s shares have underperformed the industry in the past three months, thanks to a dismal earnings surprise history. We note that the company’s performance in second-quarter fiscal 2019 was weighed down by negative impacts stemming from the divestiture of the U.S. baking business. This along with rising freight expenses and timing shifts in acquisition synergies compelled management to curtail outlook for fiscal 2019. In fact, high freight costs marred profitability in the U.S. Retail Pet Foods unit in the second quarter, while lower net price realization weighed on performance of Coffee and International units. Further, interest and SG&A expenses have been high in the past few quarters, which is a concern. Nevertheless, the Ainsworth buyout is strengthening the pet foods unit and driving the top line. Additionally, management is on track with innovation and brand building to boost portfolio.”

12/5/2018 – J M Smucker was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating. According to Zacks, "Smucker's shares have underperformed the industry in the past three months, thanks to a dismal earnings surprise history. We note that the company's performance in second-quarter fiscal 2019 was weighed down by negative impacts stemming from the divestiture of the U.S. baking business. This along with rising freight expenses and timing shifts in acquisition synergies compelled management to curtail outlook for fiscal 2019. In fact, high freight costs marred profitability in the U.S. Retail Pet Foods unit in the second quarter, while lower net price realization weighed on performance of Coffee and International units. Further, interest and SG&A expenses have been high in the past few quarters, which is a concern. Nevertheless, the Ainsworth buyout is strengthening the pet foods unit and driving the top line. Additionally, management is on track with innovation and brand building to boost portfolio."

12/2/2018 – J M Smucker had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $103.00 price target on the stock.

11/29/2018 – J M Smucker had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $98.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

11/29/2018 – J M Smucker was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to a “hold” rating. They now have a $94.00 price target on the stock.

11/28/2018 – J M Smucker was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/28/2018 – J M Smucker was given a new $125.00 price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/21/2018 – J M Smucker was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Smucker has outpaced the industry in the past three months, and has been gaining from its Uncrustable brand and K-Cup business that are performing well with significant sales growth. Also, Smucker’s recent acquisition of Ainsworth is likely to continue strengthening its pet’s snacks portfolio. Additionally, Smucker launched Right spend program to maintain cost discipline and remains on track to realize savings of $80 million in 2019. However, Smucker’s first-quarter fiscal 2019 results were impacted by higher freight costs, which may weigh on the company’s margins as it expects freight headwinds to linger into 2019. Also, its coffee, and International and Away from Home segments’ sales were hurt by lower net price realization. Further, interest expenses have remained high in the past few quarters, which remains a matter of concern. Estimates have dropped lately ahead of earnings.”

11/15/2018 – J M Smucker had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Zacks Investment Research. According to Zacks, “Smucker, which has underperformed the industry in the past six months, reported dismal first-quarter fiscal 2019 results, wherein both top and bottom lines missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The results were impacted by higher freight costs, which may weigh on the company’s margins as it expects freight headwinds to linger into 2019. Also, its coffee, and International and Away from Home segments’ sales were hurt by lower net price realization. Further, interest expenses have remained high in the past few quarters, which remains a matter of concern. Nevertheless, the company’s Uncrustable brand and K-Cup business are performing well with significant sales growth. Also, Smucker’s recent acquisition of Ainsworth is likely to continue strengthening its pet’s snacks portfolio. Additionally, Smucker launched Right spend program to maintain cost discipline and remains on track to realize savings of $80 million in 2019.”

SJM stock traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $92.54. 28,656 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,355,237. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.38. J M Smucker Co has a 52-week low of $91.32 and a 52-week high of $133.38.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 28th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. J M Smucker had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that J M Smucker Co will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. J M Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.71%.

In other J M Smucker news, Director Kathryn W. Dindo purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $92.20 per share, for a total transaction of $46,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy P. Smucker purchased 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $98.26 per share, with a total value of $1,080,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 579,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,956,605.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 31,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,188,760. Corporate insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in J M Smucker by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its position in J M Smucker by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 14,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in J M Smucker by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 2,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. lifted its position in J M Smucker by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 43,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,425,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. lifted its position in J M Smucker by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 6,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company primarily offers coffee, pet food and pet snacks, peanut butter, fruit spreads, shortening and oils, baking mixes and ready-to-spread frostings, frozen sandwiches, flour and baking ingredients, juices and beverages, and portion control products.

