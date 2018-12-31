Investors Buy Green Bancorp (GNBC) on Weakness

Investors bought shares of Green Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:GNBC) on weakness during trading on Monday. $13.35 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $0.82 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $12.53 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Green Bancorp had the 21st highest net in-flow for the day. Green Bancorp traded down ($0.12) for the day and closed at $17.14

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Green Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Green Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Green Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $645.01 million, a P/E ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 2.14.

Green Bancorp (NASDAQ:GNBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $44.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.10 million. Green Bancorp had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 12.15%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Green Bancorp Inc will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Green Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $167,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Green Bancorp by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 6,172 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Green Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $429,000. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Green Bancorp by 62.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 20,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 7,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Green Bancorp by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. 68.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Green Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Green Bank, N.A. that provides commercial and private banking services primarily in Texas. It offers deposit accounts, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also provides loans, including commercial and industrial loans, including commercial lines of credit, working capital loans, commercial real estate-backed loans, mortgage-warehouse lines, term loans, equipment financing, borrowing base loans, real estate construction loans, homebuilder loans, government guaranteed loans, purchased receivables financing, letters of credit, and other loan products, as well as acquisition, expansion, and development loans to national and regional companies, real estate developers, mortgage lenders, manufacturing and industrial companies, and other businesses.

