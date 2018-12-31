Investors Buy iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (SHV) on Weakness

Investors purchased shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) on weakness during trading hours on Monday. $81.74 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $72.74 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $9.00 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF had the 32nd highest net in-flow for the day. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF traded down ($0.02) for the day and closed at $110.30

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.201 per share. This is a boost from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 18th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHV. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 114.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,063,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,042 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 117.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,251,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,269,000 after purchasing an additional 677,419 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $68,512,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1,228.3% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 490,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,443,000 after purchasing an additional 453,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 25.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,521,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,991,000 after purchasing an additional 308,863 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

