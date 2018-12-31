Investors Buy Shares of ServiceNow (NOW) on Weakness

Investors purchased shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) on weakness during trading on Monday. $96.69 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $61.65 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $35.04 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, ServiceNow had the 3rd highest net in-flow for the day. ServiceNow traded down ($2.28) for the day and closed at $178.05

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NOW. ValuEngine raised shares of ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $198.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $224.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie set a $210.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Monday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.12.

The company has a market capitalization of $32.33 billion, a PE ratio of -169.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 33.12 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The information technology services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.61. ServiceNow had a negative return on equity of 2.93% and a negative net margin of 2.52%. The firm had revenue of $673.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.41 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow Inc will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.56, for a total transaction of $5,673,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 282,383 shares in the company, valued at $49,292,776.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John J. Donahoe sold 15,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.52, for a total value of $2,513,251.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,141 shares in the company, valued at $12,621,334.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 212,718 shares of company stock worth $36,566,655 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at $480,663,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 75.0% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,257,914 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,028,606,000 after buying an additional 2,254,082 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 27.0% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 3,275,482 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $640,783,000 after buying an additional 697,046 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 167.3% in the third quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 1,107,880 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $216,735,000 after buying an additional 693,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 3,565.4% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 599,661 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after buying an additional 583,301 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile (NYSE:NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers service management solutions for customer service, human resources, security operations, and other enterprise departments. It operates ServiceNow platform that provides workflow automation, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, performance analytics, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

