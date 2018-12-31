Investors Sell Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) on Strength (MRK)

Investors sold shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) on strength during trading hours on Monday. $97.70 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $194.34 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $96.64 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, Merck & Co., Inc. had the 24th highest net out-flow for the day. Merck & Co., Inc. traded up $1.04 for the day and closed at $76.41

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.07.

The firm has a market capitalization of $203.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.87 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 34.48%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.28%.

Merck & Co., Inc. announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 5.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 25,467 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $1,833,624.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,913,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Ashley Watson sold 47,036 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.33, for a total transaction of $3,496,185.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,452,146.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 891,893 shares of company stock valued at $65,699,364 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Intersect Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 52,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,714,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 33,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,397,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 4,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 31,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 31,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.60% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates in four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular diseases, type 2 diabetes, asthma, nasal allergy symptoms, allergic rhinitis, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, fungal, intra-abdominal infections, hypertension, arthritis and pain, inflammatory, osteoporosis, and fertility diseases.

