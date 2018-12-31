Investors Sell Shares of Medpace (MEDP) on Strength (MEDP)

Traders sold shares of Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) on strength during trading on Monday. $13.96 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $187.74 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $173.78 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, Medpace had the 10th highest net out-flow for the day. Medpace traded up $1.14 for the day and closed at $52.93

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Medpace in a research note on Monday, September 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub lowered Medpace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.43.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.82, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.47.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. Medpace had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $179.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.07 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Medpace Holdings Inc will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Medpace during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its position in shares of Medpace by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Medpace by 5,087.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 4,477 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Medpace by 270.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 2,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Medpace by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

About Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

