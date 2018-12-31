Ion Geophysical Corp (IO) Stake Lessened by BlueMountain Capital Management LLC

BlueMountain Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Ion Geophysical Corp (NYSE:IO) by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,762 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 13,153 shares during the quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC owned 0.13% of Ion Geophysical worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Ion Geophysical during the second quarter worth about $256,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ion Geophysical in the third quarter valued at about $184,000. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Ion Geophysical in the third quarter valued at about $249,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Ion Geophysical in the second quarter valued at about $413,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ion Geophysical in the second quarter valued at about $499,000. Institutional investors own 50.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IO opened at $5.56 on Monday. Ion Geophysical Corp has a 12-month low of $4.53 and a 12-month high of $32.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44.

Ion Geophysical (NYSE:IO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($1.39). The business had revenue of $47.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.50 million. Ion Geophysical had a negative net margin of 32.58% and a negative return on equity of 112.49%. On average, equities analysts predict that Ion Geophysical Corp will post -2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Ion Geophysical in a report on Friday, November 2nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Ion Geophysical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ion Geophysical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Ion Geophysical in a report on Friday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ion Geophysical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

In other news, Director James M. Lapeyre, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of Ion Geophysical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.28 per share, with a total value of $102,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 182,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,878,906.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James M. Lapeyre, Jr. acquired 20,000 shares of Ion Geophysical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.61 per share, for a total transaction of $152,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 202,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,543,102.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Ion Geophysical Company Profile

ION Geophysical Corporation provides geoscience products, services, and solutions to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: E&P Technology & Services, E&P Operations Optimization, and Ocean Bottom Services. The E&P Technology & Services segment offers complete seismic data services, including survey design and planning, data acquisition, project management, advanced processing, and imaging services, as well as reservoir characterization and interpretation services.

