iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF (CMDY) Holdings Lowered by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC cut its position in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CMDY) by 88.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167,408 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 2.48% of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $692,000.

NYSEARCA CMDY opened at $44.24 on Monday. iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $44.17 and a 12 month high of $52.86.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.7586 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 18th.

