iShares MSCI China ETF (MCHI) Short Interest Up 35.4% in December

iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 14th, there was short interest totalling 6,817,229 shares, a growth of 35.4% from the November 30th total of 5,034,368 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,847,676 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 62,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,770,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 428.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,008,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,750,000 after buying an additional 1,628,759 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 973,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,896,000 after buying an additional 163,993 shares during the last quarter. Fis Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fis Group Inc. now owns 443,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,534,000 after buying an additional 144,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter.

MCHI opened at $52.78 on Monday. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 12 month low of $50.45 and a 12 month high of $76.72.

The business also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.5246 per share. This represents a yield of 1.96%. This is a boost from iShares MSCI China ETF’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 18th.

About iShares MSCI China ETF

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

