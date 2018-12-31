iShares S&P Global Infrastructure Index (IGF) Position Boosted by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in iShares S&P Global Infrastructure Index (BMV:IGF) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 218,602 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,285 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in iShares S&P Global Infrastructure Index were worth $9,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Global Infrastructure Index by 589.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 325,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,729,000 after buying an additional 278,689 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in iShares S&P Global Infrastructure Index by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,025,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,695,000 after buying an additional 375,084 shares during the period. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its position in iShares S&P Global Infrastructure Index by 410.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 29,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 23,991 shares during the period. Proequities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Global Infrastructure Index in the 3rd quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P Global Infrastructure Index by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 970,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,875,000 after buying an additional 157,668 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Global Infrastructure Index has a twelve month low of $791.37 and a twelve month high of $887.23.

The firm also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 19th were issued a $0.6916 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.49%.

