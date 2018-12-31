ISHARES TR/MSCI ACWI EX US ETF (ACWX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ISHARES TR/MSCI ACWI EX US ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 14th, there was short interest totalling 4,106,422 shares, a growth of 68.0% from the November 30th total of 2,444,805 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,718,594 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:ACWX opened at $41.89 on Monday. ISHARES TR/MSCI ACWI EX US ETF has a 1 year low of $40.51 and a 1 year high of $53.74.
The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a $0.0207 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. This represents a yield of 1.72%.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. bought a new position in ISHARES TR/MSCI ACWI EX US ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in ISHARES TR/MSCI ACWI EX US ETF by 183.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in ISHARES TR/MSCI ACWI EX US ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $124,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in ISHARES TR/MSCI ACWI EX US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Hudock Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ISHARES TR/MSCI ACWI EX US ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $148,000.
