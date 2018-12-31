ISHARES TR/MSCI ACWI EX US ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 14th, there was short interest totalling 4,106,422 shares, a growth of 68.0% from the November 30th total of 2,444,805 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,718,594 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWX opened at $41.89 on Monday. ISHARES TR/MSCI ACWI EX US ETF has a 1 year low of $40.51 and a 1 year high of $53.74.

Get ISHARES TR/MSCI ACWI EX US ETF alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a $0.0207 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. This represents a yield of 1.72%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. bought a new position in ISHARES TR/MSCI ACWI EX US ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in ISHARES TR/MSCI ACWI EX US ETF by 183.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in ISHARES TR/MSCI ACWI EX US ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $124,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in ISHARES TR/MSCI ACWI EX US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Hudock Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ISHARES TR/MSCI ACWI EX US ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $148,000.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “ISHARES TR/MSCI ACWI EX US ETF (ACWX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/31/ishares-tr-msci-acwi-ex-us-etf-acwx-sees-large-increase-in-short-interest.html.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for ISHARES TR/MSCI ACWI EX US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ISHARES TR/MSCI ACWI EX US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.