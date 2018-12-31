iTicoin Trading Down 11.6% This Week (ITI)

iTicoin (CURRENCY:ITI) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 31st. iTicoin has a market cap of $74,338.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of iTicoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One iTicoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.32 or 0.00061000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and BTC-Alpha. In the last week, iTicoin has traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00009451 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00003027 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00027223 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $85.88 or 0.02297810 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000506 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00163709 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00202437 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00027225 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000107 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00027204 BTC.

iTicoin Profile

iTicoin’s total supply is 9,999,992 coins and its circulating supply is 32,000 coins. iTicoin’s official website is iticoin.com.

iTicoin Coin Trading

iTicoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as iTicoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade iTicoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase iTicoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

