Iungo (ING) Trading 26.1% Lower This Week

Iungo (CURRENCY:ING) traded 14.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. One Iungo token can now be purchased for about $0.0046 or 0.00000121 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Kucoin and YoBit. Iungo has a market capitalization of $183,005.00 and $14,366.00 worth of Iungo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Iungo has traded down 26.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $456.81 or 0.12057849 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000278 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00028570 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00001284 BTC.

Theta Token (THETA) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00001345 BTC.

About Iungo

ING is a token. It was first traded on September 21st, 2017. Iungo’s total supply is 62,553,604 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 tokens. Iungo’s official website is iungo.network. Iungo’s official Twitter account is @IUNGOnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Iungo is /r/iungo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Iungo’s official message board is medium.com/@iungo.

Iungo Token Trading

Iungo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iungo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Iungo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Iungo using one of the exchanges listed above.

