Jacksonville Bancorp (JXSB) versus First Savings Financial Group (FSFG) Financial Survey

Jacksonville Bancorp (NASDAQ:JXSB) and First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Jacksonville Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. First Savings Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Jacksonville Bancorp has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Jacksonville Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

22.1% of Jacksonville Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.1% of First Savings Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.6% of Jacksonville Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.7% of First Savings Financial Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Jacksonville Bancorp and First Savings Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jacksonville Bancorp N/A N/A N/A First Savings Financial Group 19.66% 12.55% 1.22%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Jacksonville Bancorp and First Savings Financial Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jacksonville Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A First Savings Financial Group $55.45 million 2.13 $10.90 million N/A N/A

First Savings Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than Jacksonville Bancorp.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Jacksonville Bancorp and First Savings Financial Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jacksonville Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A First Savings Financial Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

First Savings Financial Group has a consensus price target of $75.00, indicating a potential upside of 45.77%. Given First Savings Financial Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe First Savings Financial Group is more favorable than Jacksonville Bancorp.

Summary

First Savings Financial Group beats Jacksonville Bancorp on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Jacksonville Bancorp Company Profile

Jacksonville Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Jacksonville Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services in Illinois. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, term certificate accounts, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loans, such as real estate loans, including one-to four-family residential mortgage loans, commercial and agricultural real estate loans, and home equity loans; commercial and agricultural business loans; and consumer loans comprising automobile loans, loans secured by deposit accounts, unsecured loans, and mobile home loans. In addition, the company buys and sells stocks, bonds, annuities, and mutual funds for its customers' accounts; and provides asset management, investment, and trust services. Jacksonville Bancorp, Inc. conducts its business operations through its main office and two branch offices located in Jacksonville, as well as branch offices in Virden, Litchfield, and Chapin, Illinois. Jacksonville Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1916 and is based in Jacksonville, Illinois.

First Savings Financial Group Company Profile

First Savings Financial Group, Inc. operates as the holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers in southern Indiana. The company operates through Core Banking and SBA Lending segments. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loans, including one-to four-family residential real estate loans, multifamily loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial business loans, construction loans, land and land development loans, and multi-family real estate loans, as well as consumer loans comprising automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, unsecured loans, and loans secured by deposits. In addition, it holds and manages an investment securities portfolio; and provides reinsurance to other third-party insurance captives. First Savings Financial Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Clarksville, Indiana.

