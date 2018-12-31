Jane Street Group LLC Acquires 8,738 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Media ETF (PBS)

Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Media ETF (NYSEARCA:PBS) by 44.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,611 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,738 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 1.22% of Invesco Dynamic Media ETF worth $943,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PBS. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Invesco Dynamic Media ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 91,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Invesco Dynamic Media ETF by 992.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Media ETF in the third quarter valued at $327,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Media ETF in the third quarter valued at $646,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Media ETF in the third quarter valued at $527,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PBS opened at $28.22 on Monday. Invesco Dynamic Media ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.83 and a fifty-two week high of $34.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 26th will be issued a $0.0701 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 24th.

Invesco Dynamic Media ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Media Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Media Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

