Jane Street Group LLC Has $973,000 Stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF (JKJ)

Jane Street Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKJ) by 66.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,473 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.39% of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $754,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF by 162.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 37,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,792,000 after buying an additional 23,305 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,680,000 after buying an additional 5,811 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the period.

Get iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of JKJ opened at $146.81 on Monday. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $139.81 and a 52-week high of $186.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 18th were given a $0.638 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 17th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/31/jane-street-group-llc-has-973000-stake-in-ishares-morningstar-small-cap-etf-jkj.html.

About iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Small Core Index Fund (the Core Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Small Core Index (the Core Index). The Core Index measures the performance of stocks issued by small-capitalization companies that have exhibited average growth and value characteristics as determined by Morningstar Inc’s index methodology.

See Also: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKJ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.