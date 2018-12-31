Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF (NYSEARCA:FLIN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 45,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $994,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 15.29% of Franklin FTSE India ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Afam Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,423,000.

Shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF stock opened at $22.17 on Monday. Franklin FTSE India ETF has a twelve month low of $19.40 and a twelve month high of $24.92.

The company also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.1366 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.23%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: "Jane Street Group LLC Invests $994,000 in Franklin FTSE India ETF (FLIN) Stock" was originally posted by Macon Daily

