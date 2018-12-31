Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Shares Bought by Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,489 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 75,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 60,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,310,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 4,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $288,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 13,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

JNJ opened at $127.27 on Monday. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $118.62 and a fifty-two week high of $148.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $341.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.59.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The firm had revenue of $20.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, December 17th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 27th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

In other news, Director Charles Prince acquired 2,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $134.37 per share, with a total value of $268,740.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 28,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,832,232.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alex Gorsky sold 264,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.96, for a total transaction of $38,601,311.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 481,254 shares in the company, valued at $70,243,833.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 514,187 shares of company stock worth $74,951,528. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $140.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price (up from $155.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.35.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

