JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $1.65 Million Position in SPX Corp (SPXC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in shares of SPX Corp (NYSE:SPXC) by 55.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,566 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.12% of SPX worth $1,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPX during the second quarter worth $211,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPX during the second quarter worth $252,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPX during the second quarter worth $261,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of SPX during the second quarter worth $319,000. Finally, Global X Management Co LLC grew its stake in shares of SPX by 18.9% during the second quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 10,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SPXC shares. Buckingham Research started coverage on shares of SPX in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SPX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SPX from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SPX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

In other news, VP John Webster Nurkin sold 16,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.08, for a total value of $488,544.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SPXC opened at $27.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.47. SPX Corp has a 52-week low of $25.22 and a 52-week high of $39.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $362.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.90 million. SPX had a return on equity of 25.23% and a net margin of 6.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SPX Corp will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPX Profile

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating and ventilation (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions.

