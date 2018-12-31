JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $1.74 Million Holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons SA (OEC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons SA (NYSE:OEC) by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 54,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 179,623 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons were worth $1,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons during the second quarter valued at about $9,263,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons during the second quarter valued at about $415,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons during the second quarter valued at about $4,028,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 198.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,251 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 22,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 22.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,261,660 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $162,322,000 after buying an additional 957,855 shares during the last quarter. 91.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OEC opened at $24.71 on Monday. Orion Engineered Carbons SA has a 52-week low of $23.12 and a 52-week high of $36.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.09.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51. Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 108.30%. The firm had revenue of $394.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Orion Engineered Carbons SA will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Orion Engineered Carbons presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

Orion Engineered Carbons Profile

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; and various conductive carbon black grades for use in polymer and printing applications, as well as in silicon, non-woven textile, building material, battery electrodes metallurgical, agrochemical, and carbon brush applications.

