Juniper Networks, Inc. (JNPR) Shares Sold by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA cut its stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 56.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,016 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 31,372 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 11.9% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 120,310 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,606,000 after purchasing an additional 12,779 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 43.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,126 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 5,175 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 35.9% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,637,017 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $49,061,000 after purchasing an additional 432,200 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 5.9% in the third quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 114,390 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,428,000 after purchasing an additional 6,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South Texas Money Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 18.6% in the third quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. now owns 407,635 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $12,217,000 after purchasing an additional 63,994 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Anand Athreya sold 113,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total value of $3,357,258.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total transaction of $304,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,531 shares in the company, valued at $168,253.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,839 shares of company stock worth $3,987,726 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on JNPR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Nomura upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.95.

Shares of Juniper Networks stock opened at $26.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.61 and a 1 year high of $30.80. The stock has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.84.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The network equipment provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 4th. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 41.62%.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

