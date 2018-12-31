Just Eat PLC (JE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Just Eat PLC (LON:JE) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 874.40 ($11.43).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JE. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Just Eat from GBX 920 ($12.02) to GBX 970 ($12.67) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Just Eat in a report on Friday, September 21st. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Just Eat in a report on Friday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Just Eat in a report on Monday, September 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,080 ($14.11) target price on Just Eat and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st.

Shares of JE stock traded up GBX 6.80 ($0.09) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 586.80 ($7.67). The company had a trading volume of 379,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,730,000. Just Eat has a 12 month low of GBX 544 ($7.11) and a 12 month high of GBX 906 ($11.84).

In related news, insider Helen A. Weir sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 589 ($7.70), for a total value of £29,450 ($38,481.64).

Just Eat plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates digital marketplace for takeaway food delivery. The company enables consumers to order and pay for food from its restaurant partners. It serves approximately 21.5 million customers and 82,300 restaurant partners in the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Denmark, France, Ireland, Norway, Switzerland, Italy, Mexico, and Spain.

