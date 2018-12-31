Kalvista Pharmaceuticals (KALV) Lowered to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $32.00 price target on shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, October 15th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.25.

NASDAQ KALV opened at $19.56 on Thursday. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $7.73 and a 12 month high of $25.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.78 and a beta of 2.94.

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $5.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 million. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 84.47% and a negative return on equity of 29.46%. Equities research analysts forecast that Kalvista Pharmaceuticals will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Life Sciences Fund Iv (Gp) Sv sold 2,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $42,762.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 38.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $108,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 203.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,205 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 10,871 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% during the second quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 20,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

