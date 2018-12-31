Karmacoin Price Hits $0.0001 (KARMA)

Karmacoin (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 31st. In the last week, Karmacoin has traded flat against the dollar. Karmacoin has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $0.00 worth of Karmacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Karmacoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $7.50, $43.41, $50.98 and $13.77.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Karmacoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.58 or 0.00814272 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00002067 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003748 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00019614 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00001233 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00014894 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00002027 BTC.

Gulden (NLG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Karmacoin Coin Profile

Karmacoin (CRYPTO:KARMA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2014. Karmacoin’s total supply is 80,949,769,065 coins. Karmacoin’s official Twitter account is @Karmacoingood. The Reddit community for Karmacoin is /r/KarmaTeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Karmacoin’s official website is www.givekarma.net.

Karmacoin Coin Trading

Karmacoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $24.68, $13.77, $43.41, $20.33, $10.39, $7.50, $33.94, $5.60, $18.94, $50.98, $24.43 and $51.55. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Karmacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Karmacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Karmacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Karmacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Karmacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.