Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt Co (KYN) Director Buys $25,500.00 in Stock

Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt Co (NYSE:KYN) Director William H. Shea, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.75 per share, with a total value of $25,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,219 shares in the company, valued at $130,292.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of KYN opened at $13.24 on Monday. Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt Co has a 1 year low of $12.26 and a 1 year high of $20.38.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 13th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avestar Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt by 394.0% in the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 9,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 7,958 shares in the last quarter. Searle & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt in the third quarter valued at $179,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt in the third quarter valued at $231,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt by 185.5% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 16,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coe Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt by 14.9% in the third quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 25,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275 shares in the last quarter.

About Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

