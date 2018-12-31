Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt Co (KYN) Position Boosted by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt Co (NYSE:KYN) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,892,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 220,205 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt were worth $105,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Searle & CO. acquired a new position in Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt in the third quarter valued at $179,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt in the third quarter valued at $231,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt by 185.5% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 16,343 shares during the period. Coe Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt by 14.9% in the third quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 25,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 3,275 shares during the period. Finally, Dynasty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt in the second quarter valued at $488,000.

In related news, President James C. Baker acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.89 per share, for a total transaction of $148,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 207,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,082,810.71. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jody Meraz acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.02 per share, for a total transaction of $28,040.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 27,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,325.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 44,000 shares of company stock worth $594,340.

KYN stock opened at $13.24 on Monday. Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt Co has a 12-month low of $12.26 and a 12-month high of $20.38.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 14th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 13th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.88%.

Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt Company Profile

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

