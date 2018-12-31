Keane Group Inc (FRAC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Keane Group Inc (NYSE:FRAC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.57.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FRAC. TheStreet cut shares of Keane Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 10th. GMP Securities raised shares of Keane Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Keane Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Keane Group from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Keane Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, November 2nd.

In related news, major shareholder Keane Investor Holdings Llc sold 5,251,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total value of $56,555,951.73. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,668,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,466,244.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Keane Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,433,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Keane Group by 24.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 219,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after buying an additional 42,802 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Keane Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Keane Group by 1.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 345,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,723,000 after buying an additional 6,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Keane Group by 37.4% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 497,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,799,000 after buying an additional 135,289 shares in the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FRAC opened at $7.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $836.33 million, a PE ratio of 6.89, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of -0.55. Keane Group has a twelve month low of $7.44 and a twelve month high of $19.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Keane Group (NYSE:FRAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $558.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.56 million. Keane Group had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Keane Group will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keane Group, Inc provides integrated well completion services primarily in the United States. Its principal service offerings include horizontal and vertical fracturing, wireline perforation and logging, and engineered solutions, as well as other value-added services. The company also provides cementing and drilling services; and engineering software and technical guidance for remedial cementing applications and acidizing.

