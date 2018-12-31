Kellogg (K) Shares Bought by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,909 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $1,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of K. Willis Investment Counsel boosted its position in Kellogg by 15.2% in the third quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 142,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,971,000 after buying an additional 18,800 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Kellogg by 47.8% in the third quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 6,655 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in Kellogg by 2.3% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 871,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,994,000 after buying an additional 19,385 shares during the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kellogg in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,002,000. Finally, TLP Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kellogg in the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:K opened at $57.25 on Monday. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $55.11 and a 12-month high of $74.98. The company has a market capitalization of $19.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.01). Kellogg had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 51.32%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 30th. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 55.45%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Kellogg from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. ValuEngine lowered Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Citigroup dropped their target price on Kellogg from $87.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Monday, September 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $64.00 target price on Kellogg and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.94.

In other Kellogg news, CFO Fareed A. Khan bought 8,190 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $62.14 per share, with a total value of $508,926.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.69, for a total value of $5,769,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 585,000 shares of company stock valued at $37,258,800. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Snacks, U.S. Specialty, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include cookies, crackers, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, and veggie foods.

